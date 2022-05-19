ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A jury found a Rochester man guilty on all counts in the shooting of a Rochester police officer Thursday.

James Hunter was found guilty of shooting Rochester police officer Bryan Sheridan on Hague Street a year and a half ago. Charges he was found guilty of include attempted aggravated murder, burglary, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal possession of stolen property.

Sheridan responded to a house on the 300 block of Hague Street on December 22, 2020, for the report of a man with a gun trying to get into a house. Authorities said that when the officers arrived, the suspect immediately began to shoot at them.

Prosecutors said Sheridan was shot twice — once in the “head/upper body” and another time in his waist/gun belt area. He was treated at the hospital and discharged shortly thereafter.

Police said a police K9 bit Hunter after the shooting. He too was hospitalized.

Prosecutors said Hunter has an extensive criminal history, including four prior felony convictions.

According to authorities, the man is due for sentencing on June 22 at 2 p.m.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.