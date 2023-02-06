ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was injured following a shooting that took place on Cottage Street late Sunday night.

The Rochester Police Department said that officers located a man in his 20s suffering from a graze wound in his lower body, which was non-life-threatening. He was treated on scene and refused to be taken to a hospital.

According to RPD, it was initially reported to them that the shots were fired into an occupied home on Cottage Street, however, the investigation revealed that the victim was grazed by shots fired from inside the house.

No suspects have been arrested as a result of the shooting. RPD asks anyone with information to call 911.