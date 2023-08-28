ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man and his girlfriend have been charged with assault after a 1-year-old child was seriously injured and allegedly fell out of her crib, according to New York State Police.

On August 24, troopers say they charged Terrell Martinez, 24, and Morgan Pentycofe, 29, with one count of assault in the second degree and assault in the second degree on a child under the age of seven.

NYSP says these charges stem from an incident that occurred earlier this month in their home in the town of Lyons.

Investigators say Martinez caused multiple injuries to a 1-year-old girl while the mother of the child, Pentycofe, was present. Troopers say the 1-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital, where it was alleged that the child had fallen out of a crib.

The child was then taken to Strong Hospital where it was determined she had suffered what troopers say are serious bodily injuries to her extremities, as well as her head.

Troopers say this incident occurred while the child was under the direct care and supervision of the mother and her boyfriend.

According to NYSP, Martinez and Pentycofe were arrested and taken for processing. Troopers say at a Wayne County Centralized Arraignment, Martinez was granted pretrial release, and Pentycofe was released on her recognizance.