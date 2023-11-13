ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man from Canada was accused of attempting to rape a child in Canandaigua, according to the Canandaigua Police Department.

It was alleged that 45-year-old Ariel Cieslak traveled to Canandaigua from Ontario to meet someone he believed to be a 14-year-old for sex after an online conversation.

Police said they were alerted and arrested Cieslak Saturday evening at 5:16 p.m.

Cieslak has been charged with second-degree attempted rape and was released on an appearance ticket. He is required to appear in Canandaigua City Court at a later date.