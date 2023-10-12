ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An Ontario County man is facing penalties after a handgun was found in his carry-on at Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport Thursday morning, according to the TSA.

TSA officials said that the man, who has not been identified by TSA, was walking through the security checkpoint when the officer operating the X-ray spotted what appeared to be a firearm inside the man’s carry-on bag.

A deputy of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office inspected the bag and found a handgun loaded with six bullets. The man did have a valid pistol permit, but MCSO confiscated the gun.

The man will be facing a financial penalty from the TSA, which can go up to a maximum of $15,000.

“I would also like to express my disappointment in a licensed and trained New York State pistol permit holder who did not have the self-awareness of where his handgun was,” said Bart R. Johnson, TSA Federal Security Director for Upstate New York. “Instead, he entered an active security checkpoint with a loaded handgun and created a potentially dangerous situation through his own actions.”

According to TSA, passengers are only allowed to travel with a firearm if it is in checked baggage, is unloaded, and placed inside a locked, hard-sided case.