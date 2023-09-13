ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was hospitalized after he was found stabbed on Maryland Street late Tuesday evening, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Police said that they found the victim, a 42-year-old man, in the 100 block of Maryland Street with at least one stab wound to his lower body. The man was taken by AMR to Strong Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to investigators, a fight broke out in the area of Dewey Avenue and Glenwood Avenue when he was stabbed. It’s not clear if he was involved in the fight.

RPD is still working to investigate the stabbing and is asking anyone with information to call 911.