ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was found not guilty of murder charges related to the fatal shooting of a man on Karnes Street, according to the Monroe County DA’s Office.

In July 2021, Rochester police found 34-year-old Kelvin Harris Jr. with a gunshot wound in his upper body. Medics attempted life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead on the scene.

In June 2022, RPD said that 19-year-old Darrell Wilson was identified as a suspect in the shooting due to Harris having a relationship with Wilson’s mother.

He was arrested and taken to the Monroe County Jail. Wilson faced charges of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Wilson’s trial was held on Tuesday morning. The DA’s office said that Wilson was acquitted of the charges.