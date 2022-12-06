ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man has been convicted for the 2020 shooting death of Paris Washington, according to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.

A Monroe County jury found 32-year-old Randall Scott guilty of murder in the second degree.

On the evening of June 19, 2020, Rochester Police Department (RPD) Officers responded to reports of a victim shot at 31 Bardin Street. The victim was identified as 29-year-old Paris Washington, who was found dead in his garage.

A second man, Olajuwon Holt, had previously been found guilty of murder in the second degree.

After an investigation by the RPD, Holt was identified through his GPS ankle monitoring device as being in the area at the time of the murder. According to the District Attorney’s Office, Holt was on parole for a prior conviction of assault at the time of the murder. He was convicted on July 19, 2022.

“With today’s conviction of Randall Scott, the family of Paris Washington can finally find justice from the terrible events on June 19, 2020,” said Assistant District Attorney Rachel Clark. “I want to thank the Rochester Police Department Major Crimes Unit, the Monroe County Crime Analysis Center, and the New York State Division of Parole for their thorough investigation. Two years later, the joint effort of these agencies ensured justice for Paris Washington.”

Scott will be sentenced on January 17, 2023.