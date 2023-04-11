ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The man accused of fatally stabbing a woman in Webster was found guilty, the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

Prosecutors said that on October 9, 2019, 56-year-old Cathy O’Brien was found dead in her Oakdale Drive home during a welfare check. She had been stabbed to death.

Following an investigation, O’Brien’s acquaintance Piero Scala was arrested and charged with murder in the second degree and two counts of criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree.

Scala, 42, was a family friend of O’Brien’s according to her nephew.

“Cathy O’Brien loved life, loved her siblings, and her nieces and nephews,” said District Attorney Sandra Doorley. “Piero Scala was supposed to be her friend, but brutally killed her, taking her away from her loved ones. Today’s conviction is a much-needed resolution for the murder of Cathy O’Brien.”

Scala is scheduled to be sentenced on June 26.