ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 53-year-old Rochester man was convicted of two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child Thursday by a Monroe County jury, according to Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.

James Orr was found guilty of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl, according to the DA’s office. Rochester police said the two were strangers to each other.

At the time of the assault, the DA’s office says Orr was civilly committed to parole. Officials said this was because of Orr’s history and his status on the sex abuse registry.

“This young victim showed incredible strength in reporting her terrible sexual assault and facing her abuser in court,” Assistant District Attorney Michael Robertson said. “Both the Rochester Police Department and the New York State Division of Parole were instrumental in the identification of James Orr, a dangerous sex offender. It is the hope of the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office that the resilience of this victim will assist her as she continues to heal from this unspeakable trauma.”

Orr faces up to 50 years to life in the New York State Department of Corrections. He will be sentenced on June 27.