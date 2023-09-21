ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was found dead inside a vehicle on Bidwell Terrace Thursday morning, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Bidwell Terr. for reports of a suspicious vehicle. RPD said that inside the vehicle was a man who appeared to have been dead for several days.

Police say that they are working with the Monroe County Medical Examiner to identify the man, as well as the cause and manner of his death. No further information has been released.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 911. Stay with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.