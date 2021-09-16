Man shot, killed in apartment building on Lake Avenue in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating after a man was found dead in an apartment building.

Officials say officers responded around midnight to the building at 633 Lake Avenue for a report of a man who had been shot,

Once on scene at the multi-family dwelling, police say, officers found a 25-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body.

Authorities say life-saving measures were unsuccessful and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say this appears to be an insolated incident with no risk to the public or nearby neighbors.

No suspects are in custody at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Homicide scene this morning on Lake Ave and Glendale Park. A 25 y/o man found dead in this apartment building. Police responded around midnight. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/SM1vIV3SEF — Carmella Boykin (@CarmellaB_TV) September 16, 2021

Large police presence on lake Ave. near Glendale Pk. Unsure what has happened here yet but a large portion of Lake Ave. is blocked off in both directions for this investigation #roc @News_8 pic.twitter.com/jgPRN0lqRI — Alec Richardson (@alecr66) September 16, 2021

