Man found dead after shooting in City’s westside

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One man was found dead in a car on Sunday evening after a shooting in Rochester’s westside of the city.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to Glenwood Avenue around 9:30 p.m. for the report of shots fired and a person “possibly deceased in a car.” Upon arrival, officers found a man in his 20s dead in the front seat of a vehicle. He suffered at least one gunshot wound to his torso and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Well my heart goes for the people that lives in these neighborhoods that have to put up with this on a nightly basis,” Rochester Police Captain Frank Umbrino said.

“These are people that are just trying to live, get their kids to school, go to work, put food on their table, and they have to put up with this nonsense almost on a nightly basis lately. It’s heartbreaking for them.”

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to call 911.