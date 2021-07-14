Man fatally shot on westside of Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man has been killed after shooting on Karnes Street on the westside of the City of Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area around 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday for the report of a person shot. Upon arrival, they found a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

American Medical Response was on scene and attempted live saving measures but he was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide investigation on Karens St in #roc A male in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after midnight. Stay with @News_8 and @CarmellaB_TV for updates throughout the morning pic.twitter.com/WP88XnYALh — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) July 14, 2021

“The circumstances that led to the shooting are still unknown,” RPD officials said in a statement adding that the RPD’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, or the Major Crimes Unit at (585) 428-7157, Crime Stoppers at (585) 423-9300 or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.

This is the 39th homicide the City of Rochester has seen this year .

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.