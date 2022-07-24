ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is dead after being shot Sunday on Lyell Avenue near Whitney Street.

Officials say the shooting happened around 1:42 a.m. on the 400 block of Lyell Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they located a man in his 30s who had been shot.

The victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital where police say he succumbed to his injuries.

This marks the city’s 44th homicide this year. Four others, including a 29-year Rochester police veteran, were killed in the days leading up to Sunday.