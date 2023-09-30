ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Rochester Police have made an arrest in Saturday’s homicide near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and N. Goodman Street.

Police were called to the scene at around 8:30 a.m. and located the victim near the sidewalk. He has since been identified as 31-year-old Vernel Rose of Rochester.

Investigators later identified the man seen with Rose, as Eric Leslie, 26, also of Rochester. Police said, for reasons unknown, Leslie shot Rose in the back of the head as he turned and walked away.

Leslie then drove off. Later Saturday, police spotted that vehicle on the Inner Loop near Clinton Ave where Leslie was taken into custody. Inside the car, police found two loaded handguns and 130 vials of what’s believed to be cocaine, along with materials used in the sale of cocaine.

Leslie is charged with second degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon. He is prohibited from possession a handgun due to previous convictions, police said.

Leslie is scheduled to be arraigned Sunday morning.