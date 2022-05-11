ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 30-year-old man was fatally injured following a dispute with another party at Ontario Beach Park Wednesday evening.

Prior to 8:00 p.m., Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the scene and discovered a 30-year-old man that had been critically injured. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Officials say witnesses at the scene pointed out a person of interest, who since has been detained and is now talking with police.

“We want the public to know that this was an isolated incident more than likely it was just these two individuals with some sort of disagreement,” said Chief Deputy Michael Fowler. “We have a person of interest in custody, and the beach will be open tomorrow. “

The identity of the victim has yet to be released. An investigation is currently ongoing.

