ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was sentenced to nine years in prison for gun charges after he was accused of shooting at officers.

On the evening of May 19, 2022, officers said they responded to a fight on Avenue D. When they arrived, they found a man with a handgun, who proceeded to fire a shot at the officers. He then tried to run away, but he was apprehended by police. No injuries were reported.

27-year-old Isiah Williams was arrested and initially charged with aggravated attempted murder of a police officer, criminal possession of a weapon, and menacing. He was sentenced for criminal possession of a weapon, but acquitted on all other charges.

In addition to the nine years, Williams will also have to serve five years of probation.