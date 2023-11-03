ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is facing over 20 weapons charges after a search of his Carlton home, according to the New York State Police.

Troopers said the Bureau of Criminal Investigation says they received a report near the end of October that there was a possible possession of illegal weaponry, which led investigators to the home of 25-year-old Benjamin T. Hayes.

Investigators, after searching Hayes’ home, said they recovered several illegal weapons. These include a privately manufactured ghost gun, pistol receivers that were 3D printed, unregistered rifles, body armor, and devices used to make gun parts.

Several firearms, pieces of body armor, and other items recovered after NYSP searched a suspect’s home in Carlton (Photo/New York State Police)

Hayes was arrested and was charged with 25 counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of criminal possession of a firearm, unlawful purchase of body armor, and five counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The suspect was taken to Orleans County Jail for centralized arraignment.