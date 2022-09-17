ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An arrest has been made in connection to a fatal shooting that took place late morning Thursday in Rochester on N. Clinton Avenue near Siebert Place.

When officers with the Rochester Police Department arrived at the scene, they located a man who had been shot multiple times. Officers identified the victim as 54-year-old Adolfo Hernandez of Rochester.

Hernandez was taken to URMC where he was pronounced deceased shortly after he arrived.

During the course of the investigation, the Major Crimes Unit identified 45-year-old Ruben Guzman-Pizarro, of Rochester, as the shooter, officers said.

According to the RPD, Guzman-Pizarro came into contact with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. Deputies learned Guzman-Pizarro was wanted by the RPD and turned him over to the RPD.

Authorities charged Ruben Guzman-Pizarro with murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. He will be arraigned Saturday morning in Rochester City Court.