Arizona man caught with loaded gun in carry-on bag at Rochester airport

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An Arizona man faces federal fines after a loaded gun was found in his carry-on bag by officers at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport Monday.

TSA officials say the handgun was loaded with 16 bullets, including one in the chamber. Authorities located the weapon as the man entered the TSA checkpoint with his carry-on items and confiscated it.

“This was a great catch by the security team at Rochester,” Bart Johnson, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Upstate New York said. “Travelers who make the careless mistake of carrying a loaded gun to the security checkpoint create a significant and unnecessary risk to security officers and the public.”

According to authorities, the man faces a number of “stiff, federal civil penalties that could cost him thousands of dollars.”

Travelers are allowed to pack guns in checked baggage, as long as they are unloaded, packed in a hard case, packed separately from ammunition, and declared at the ticket counter, according to guidelines.

The agency has detected nearly 6,000 firearms in carry-on bags in 2021. 86% of the guns located by TSA this year were loaded, officials say.