ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Puerto Rican man has pleaded guilty to a cocaine charge, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

30-year-old Michael Almonte Diaz was arrested in August of 2022. Prosecutors say he and another person were pulled over near Exit 41 on the NYS Thruway after a traffic stop.

Inside the vehicle, troopers found more the 500 grams of cocaine hidden in a package wrapped like a birthday gift. They also recovered more than $18,000.

Diaz pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine. He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $1M fine.