ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One man is in the hospital for a shooting on Wilkins Street late Tuesday night, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers said that they responded around 11:20 p.m. that night for a ShotSpotter activation. They found evidence of a shooting, but there was no victim on the scene.

Later, RPD discovered a 33-year-old man was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his lower body. Investigators said that he was shot on Wilkins Street.

RPD is continuing to investigate the shooting and is asking anyone with information to call 911.