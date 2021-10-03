RPD: 1 hospitalized with stab wounds near Jay St. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a stabbing that took place overnight Sunday in the area of Jay Street and W Broad Street around 2 a.m.

Officers say a 43-year-old man sustained a laceration to his arm. The victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital. His injury is not considered life-threatening.

There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with further information is asked to call 911.

