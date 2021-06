ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A 39-year-old man is expected to survive a shooting that took place Sunday afternoon on Joseph Avenue in Rochester.

When officers with the Rochester Police Department arrived to the scene, they located the victim laying on the sidewalk near the rear of a building on Joseph Avenue.

Police say the victim had been shot at least once in his torso.

The victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening.