ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man who was shot multiple times on Schwartz Street died from his injuries as Rochester police are working to investigate the murder.

On October 3, officers said that 48-year-old Karl Jones was shot several times inside of his vehicle. He was taken to URMC in life-threatening condition and later died from his injuries.

Investigators say that it appears the suspect was on foot and shot Jones several times while he was in the vehicle. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

RPD’s Homicide Unit is asking anyone with information or footage of the incident to call 911, the Major Crimes Unit at (585)-428-7157, or email MajorCrimes&cityofrochester.gov.