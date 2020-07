ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is searching for a suspect after officials said a person who was shot three years ago has died last week as a result of those injuries.

Trent Davis and another man were shot on Mohawk Street in Rochester on June 28, 2017. On Tuesday, Davis died and the Monroe County Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide.

RPD is asking anyone with information about that shooting to call the Rochester Police Department.