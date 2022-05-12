ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was detained after being suspected of stealing several dirt bikes from an area motorsports dealer in Spencerport Thursday overnight.

According to police, officers with the Ogden Police Department were dispatched to Hollink Motor Sports for a burglary alarm. Once they arrived at the location, evidence that someone broke in was found.

A Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputy spotted a suspicious vehicle in the Town of Gates shortly after. Authorities say the vehicle was towing a trailer with several dirt bikes and motorcycles.

Officials attempted to stop the vehicle but the operator chose to flee, initiating a short pursuit. The driver of the vehicle lost control and hit an unoccupied car parking along Buffalo Road in Rochester.

As a result, one male was detained and is currently being questioned by police officials.

