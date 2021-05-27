Man dead after stabbing on Lyell Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man has died after a stabbing on Lyell Avenue late on Wednesday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to Lyell Avenue near Saratoga Avenue around midnight. Upon arrival, officers said they learned a 29-year-old man was stabbed at least once in the upper body while inside an apartment.

He was transported to the University of Rochester Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

This morning #roc waking-up to it’s 23 homicide this morning. This one on Lyell Ave across from Saratoga Ave. more details on @News_8 with @eriketacost_tv pic.twitter.com/17H5FeZyaH — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) May 27, 2021

Anyone with information is being asked to call Rochester Police Department (911), or email the Major Crimes Unit at MajorCrimes@CityofRochester.gov.

According to the RPD’s Open Data Portal, this is the City’s 23 homicide of this year.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.