Mayor Warren speaks out against ‘reprehensible’ violence after city’s 11th homicide of 2021

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 29-year-old man is dead after a shooting on Dewey Avenue in Rochester.

Police were called to Dewey Avenue and Magee Avenue around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday. Investigators say the victim was brought from the scene to Rochester General Hospital in a private vehicle, and later died.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

According to the Rochester Police Department, this is the 11th homicide in Rochester this year.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren released a statement Wednesday night, saying:

“The violence we are seeing in our City and across our nation is beyond reprehensible. While the perpetrators and victims of this violence are known to each other in the vast majority of these crimes. The cycle of retaliation must end. Those engaged in this violence are giving those who want to see our community suffer exactly what they want. It is unacceptable. I have directed Police Chief Herriott-Sullivan to immediately implement additional targeted enforcement efforts to protect our community. I know that she will work tirelessly, along with our entire police department, to ensure the safety of our families and our neighborhoods.”

The Rochester Police Department plans to hold a press conference on Thursday to address the recent violent crime.

