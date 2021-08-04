Man dead after motorcycle crash on Genesee Street in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on the southside of the City of Rochester on Wednesday.

According to RPD, officials responded to the 300 block of Genesee Street around 1 a.m. and found two motorcycles with severe damage in the street. One man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second motorcyclist, identified as 30-year-old Malcom Henry, from Rochester, was admitted to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Large police presence at Genesee St. and Frost Ave. in the city. Two motorcycles can be seen on the ground on either side of the intersection. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/1pyAZMdunM — Alec Richardson (@alecr66) August 4, 2021

According to investigators, both motorcyclists were traveling southbound on Genesee Street when each rider lost control of their motorcycle and were thrown from their bikes.

“The deceased victim was then struck by an unidentified vehicle that was traveling northbound on Genesee Street. The victim was dragged approximately 300 feet before dislodging from the suspect vehicle.” Investigators say the unidentified suspect vehicle then fled the scene.

According to RPD, Henry was operating his motorcycle while under the influence of alcohol and was charged with driving while intoxicated. “Henry was issued an appearance ticket and will be arraigned on this charge in Rochester City court at a later date.”

The Major Crimes Unit is conducting the investigation and is asking anybody with information to call 911, the Major Crimes Unit at (585) 428-7157, Crime Stoppers at (585) 423-9300, or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.