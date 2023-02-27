ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A driver crashed into a tree Monday while chasing a family member’s stolen Kia Optima through the streets of Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police Department, a 30-year-old man interrupted the theft in progress outside his family member’s home on Velox Street. He told officers he followed the stolen Kia in his own car, but lost control and hit a tree on Goodwill Street, when the suspect fired at least one gunshot at him.

Police say no one was hit by the gunfire, and no one was injured in the crash. The suspect fled the scene on foot.

Police urge anyone in a similar situation to call 911 as soon as possible, “instead of possibly placing themselves in danger in incidents like this.”