Man convicted of rape in connection to 2019 assault in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County District Attorney’s office say 53-year-old Delrick Jeffries was convicted by a jury Thursday on charges of first degree rape, third degree rape, two counts of second degree assault, and second degree unlawful imprisonment.

Officials say Rochester police officers responded to a city grocery store on October 24, 2019 after a victim had arrived at the store and requested help.

Officials say the victim was assaulted, forcibly raped, and held against her will by Jeffries earlier that day. Police ultimately arrested Jeffries in connection to the crime.

“Today’s conviction is a direct result of the strength and resilience of the victim’s decision to share the heinous and violent actions of Delrick Jeffries,” said senior assistant district attorney Hillary Levitt. “It is never easy for a victim of sexual assault to face their abuser in court, and this victim showed incredible courage in her testimony. I would like to thank the Rochester Police Department and the Monroe County Crime Lab for helping secure today’s guilty verdict.”

“It is so important that victims of sexual assault know that law enforcement and community agencies are here to offer help and support,” said Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley. “This victim took a tragic and traumatic experience and used her voice to help ensure that a violent individual will be sent to the New York State Department of Corrections. It is the hope of the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office that the victim can continue to heal and find justice from today’s verdict.”

Jeffries is scheduled to be sentenced on May 19, 2021