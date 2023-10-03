ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man who was convicted of producing child pornography has been sentenced to serve over 24 years in prison.

According to the US Attorney’s Office, 48-year-old Israel Rivera-Reyes had sexual intercourse with a minor nearly every day between August 2021 and February 2022. They said he also filmed himself having sex with the victim on multiple occasions.

At the time of his arrest, Rivera-Reyes was on parole for a second-degree murder conviction from March 1995.

Rivera-Reyes pleaded guilty to the charges back in May and was sentenced to 292 months in prison.