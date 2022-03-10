ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Black Jewelz, 37, was convicted of murder Wednesday in connection to a deadly stabbing that claimed the life of one resident and injured another on October 2019.

Prosecutors say officers with the Rochester Police Department responded to Bragdon Place on October 11, and found 24-year-old David Oquend who was stabbed and later died from his injuries. A second victim was located by police minutes later on St. Paul Street who was hospitalized and eventually recovered.

According to investigators, Jewels was identified as the suspect in both incidents. Police say neither of the victims were known to him.

The 37-year-old pleaded not guilty to murder and assault charges three days after the stabbings.

On Wednesday, he was convicted of Murder in the Second Degree, Attempted Murder in the Second Degree and Assault in the Second Degree.

“After two and a half years, today’s conviction provides justice for David Oquendo and the second stabbing victim,” said Assistant District Attorney Rachel Clark. “The past years have been traumatic for Mr. Oquendo’s family and they can rest assured today knowing that their loved one’s assailant faces a life sentence. Black Jewelz has shown time and time again that he has no interest in being a productive member of our community and is best served in the New York State Department of Corrections.”

Officials say he is due to be sentenced on April 6, 2022.

