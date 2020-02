ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester man convicted of shooting two people in July of 2018 is due to be sentenced on Friday.

Joseph Boykins Sr. was convicted of murder and attempted murder back in September. Boykins opened fire on his ex-girlfriend and Michael Earlsy on York Street in Rochester.

The two were taken to the hospital where Earlsy later died. Officials said Boykins fled the scene — and attempted to get rid of evidence. He faces life in prison.