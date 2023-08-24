ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was convicted of murder and weapon charges on Wednesday after the 2022 shooting of a woman on Lyell Avenue.

In January 2022, Rochester police found 32-year-old Charlotte Thomas lying in the roadway with a gunshot wound. She was rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital, but died later that evening.

Police identified 32-year-old Amenra Felton as the shooter. According to investigators, Felton shot Thomas during an altercation before heading to Sugarland, Texas. He was arrested by local authorities, with assistance from Texas police.

The Monroe County DA’s office said that Felton did not know Thomas.

“Charlotte Thomas was a 32-year-old woman who was loved by her friends and family,” said DA Sandra Doorley. “Ammenra Felton’s reckless actions with an illegal firearm ended Charlotte’s life far too soon.”

Felton was charged with second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. She is due back in court for sentencing on October 2, 2023.