Man convicted of killing girlfriend in 2019 shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man accused of killing a woman on Fourth Street in August of 2019 has been convicted of second degree murder.

37-year-old Margzell Miller was convicted of second degree and four counts for criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree for the death of his girlfriend, Shaniece Taylor.

According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, on Aug. 15, 2019, Rochester Police Officers arrived at a house on Fourth Street for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, the officers found Taylor, who had been shot 16 times at close range while sitting down in her home. Taylor died at the scene.

Immediately after the crime, Miller fled parole supervision. With assistance from the Rochester Police Department, the defendant was arrested in October by the United States Marshal’s Task Force.

Miller will be sentenced on May 20 in front of Monroe County Court Judge Douglas Randall.