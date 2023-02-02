ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was convicted Thursday for allegedly attempting to rape a 17-year at the University of Rochester, according to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.

On September 18, 2021, the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office says a student at the University of Rochester was sexually assaulted by a man on the Genesee Vally Park Path. Officials add multiple people heard the victim, ran toward the scene, scared off the suspect, and alerted the University of Rochester Department of Public Safety.

Officials say that after running off, 32-year-old Courtney Barber was quickly detained by the University of Rochester Department of Public Safety.

The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office says Barber was convicted by a Monroe County jury of attempted rape in the first degree for the sexual assault.

Barber will be sentenced as a violent predicate felony offender at the end of March, and faces up to 15 years in the New York State Department of Corrections.