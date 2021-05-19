Man convicted in 2019 assault, rape in Rochester sentenced to 20 years in prison

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Derlick Jeffries, 53, was sentenced to 20 years in prison Wednesday in connection to a 2019 rape and assault in Rochester, officials from the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office say.

Jeffries was convicted by a jury of first degree rape, third degree rape, two counts of second degree assault, and second degree unlawful imprisonment.

Officials say Rochester police officers responded to a city grocery store on October 24, 2019 after a victim had arrived at the store and requested help.

Officials say the victim was assaulted, forcibly raped, and held against her will by Jeffries earlier that day. Police ultimately arrested Jeffries in connection to the crime.

In addition to two years in state prison, Jeffries will serve 15 years post release supervision.

“Thanks to the victim’s difficult and impactful testimony, a violent and dangerous man will be serving time away from our community for the next twenty years,” said Senior Assistant District Attorney Hillary Levitt. “I would like to thank the Rochester Police Department and the Monroe County Crime Lab for helping secure the verdict that led to today’s appropriate sentence. I am proud to share that the victim in this case is doing great as we are happy that she can finally close the chapter on this case.”

“This case is a clear example of why law enforcement constantly needs help and cooperation from the community,” said Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley. “Without the report from the victim, a sexual predator would be living in our community. Without the good-samaritan who worked at the grocery store, the victim may not have gotten the medical help she needed. It is the hope of the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office that the victim found justice in today’s sentence and that Delrick Jeffries will use the next twenty years to atone for his actions.”