ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was convicted of second-degree murder following the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Jeremy Hamilton, Jr, the Monroe County DA’s Office announced Monday.

On April 9, 2022, Hamilton was driven to the corner of St. Paul Street and Clifford Avenue with a gunshot wound. Rochester police said he was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

According to investigators, Hamilton was shot on Avenue A during the day. 24-year-old Trevor Smith III was identified by RPD as a suspect in the homicide.

The DA’s Office said that Smith went to Texas. He was found in Harris County, Texas, and was arrested by RPD officers and the United States Marshals Violent Felony Task Force.

Smith was charged with second-degree murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. His sentencing is scheduled for August 15, 2023.