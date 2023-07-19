ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man who was convicted of second-degree murder was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison Wednesday morning.

On October 9, 2019, 56-year-old Cathy O’Brien was found stabbed to death inside her home on Oakdale Drive during a welfare check.

Investigators identified an acquaintance of the victim — Piero Scala — as a suspect in her death. He was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and two counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

In court Wednesday morning, the victim’s brother spoke about the sentencing, saying that the entire time leading up to this point has been emotional for him and the family.

“Three years, nine months, ten days brought us to this point. It’s just been an emotional rollercoaster, it’s been unbelievable,” Craig O’Brien said. “He was found guilty, he’s going to jail for 25 years, but still, it doesn’t really do anything to bring Cathy back. It’s really sad. We don’t know what she did to deserve it, it’s just disheartening, mind-boggling, and indescribable.”