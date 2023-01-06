ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was charged Thursday in connection to a robbery of a 77-year-old woman in Gates.

Gates Police Officers responded to a report of a robbery that occurred at Motel 6 on Chili Avenue at 10:00 a.m. on January 4.

Upon their arrival, officers said they located the victim who told them a male suspect approached her in the hallway, threatened a weapon, and stole her debit card and cash, before running away.

The investigation, conducted by the Gates Police Department Criminal Investigation Division, identified the suspect as 19-year-old Rochester resident Amarieon Maybell, who was taken into custody on January 5 and was charged with robbery in the first degree, and grand larceny in the fourth degree in Gates Court.

The Gates Police Department said their investigation revealed that Maybell had a previous robbery arrest in the City of Rochester. During that robbery, officers say Maybell grabbed a purse from a 71-year-old female victim in a parking lot of a business on East Avenue — injuring the victim in the process.

In that case, Maybell was charged with robbery in the second degree, assault in the second degree, and grand larceny in the fourth degree. Maybell was in jail on the first robbery charge, and officers say he failed to return to court, and a bench warrant was issued.

According to the Gates Police Department, Maybell was arrested on the bench warrant in October of 2022 with no bail, no releaser. In November of 2022, a judge released Maybell under pre-trial supervision.