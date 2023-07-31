ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man has been extradited back to New York to face charges for allegedly raping a 14-year-old at Strong Memorial Hospital in April.

Investigators say the suspect, 50-year-old Michael H. Robertson, left Rochester and returned to his home in New Jersey. With the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, Robertson was eventually found and apprehended in New Jersey.

According to deputies, Robertson was extradited back to New York on July 20 to face charges of rape in the second degree and sexual abuse in the third degree.

The MCSO says Robertson was arraigned in Monroe County Court and remanded to the Monroe County Jail on $50,000 cash bail or $150,000 bond.