Rochester man charged with murdering brother to be arraigned on Monday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Robert Reen Jr., the man charged with murdering 21-year-old Jordan Reen, will be in court on Monday.

On Thursday, the Rochester Police Department responded to Lapham Street for the report of a person shot. After its investigation, officials arrested and charged Robert Reen Jr. — Jordan’s older brother — with second degree murder.

RPD said he turned himself in on Friday. Reen will be arraigned at 9:30 a.m.

