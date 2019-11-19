Murder charge for Rochester man in connection to Friday’s fatal stabbing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials announced an arrest in connection to a fatal stabbing that occurred last Friday night.

Police say they arrested Jonathon Pagan-Ortiz, 22 of Rochester, and charged him with second degree murder.

Pagan-Ortiz is accused of fatally stabbing 29-year-old Rochester resident Michael Smith around 9:25 p.m. on November 15.

When officers responded to the corner of Barberry Terrace and Mitchell Street for the the report of a stabbing, they found smith with stab woulds. Officials say ARM attempted life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful as Smith succumbed to his injuries.

Pagan-Ortiz is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Rochester City Court.