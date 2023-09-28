ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A suspect has been charged with murder in connection to a fatal shooting near a Rochester bar from May, according to the Rochester Police Department.

During the morning early hours of May 29, officers responded to the Flour City Station bar — located on the corner of East Avenue and Broadway Street — for reports of a person shot.

When they arrived on scene, officers found Kimanhi Hinds, 41, who was shot at least once in the upper body. RPD says Hinds was pronounced dead, despite life saving measures.

While officers were responding to this incident, a second victim was dropped off at Rochester General Hospital suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was later identified as a security guard who worked at the bar.

Investigators said a fight began in the bar between Hinds and a female. When the security guard intervened, it is alleged that Randy Burney, 36, walked up and shot Hinds.

RPD said one of the gunshots fired by Burney also stuck the security guard. They add Burney was not involved in the initial altercation.

Burney was charged with murder in the second degree. He will be arraigned in Rochester City Court Friday morning.