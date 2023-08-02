ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was arrested following a fatal shooting that occurred in the area of North Goodman Street and Derringer Place.

On July 21, officers said they found 35-year-old Todd Jones Jr. with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead.

Investigators said that Jones was standing at the corner of N. Goodman and Derringer Pl. when the suspect shot him several times at point-blank range — the suspect continued to shoot him even when he fell to the ground.

Police identified 33-year-old Herley Williams as the suspect in the shooting. Officers found him in the area of Winterroth Street and Rocket Street. They said that as they attempted to apprehend him, Williams resisted and tried to pull out a loaded handgun. He was taken into custody and no weapons were discharged.

Williams was arrested and has been charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. He will be arraigned Wednesday morning in Rochester City Court.

Williams had two prior convictions, including for criminal possession of a weapon. He also had separate warrants for failing to appear in court on already pending charges.