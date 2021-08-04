Man charged with murder after death of his children’s mother in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man has been arrested and charged with murder after the mother of his children was found dead on Sunday.

Ahmed Ali, 26, has been charged with second degree murder, according to the Rochester Police Locust Club.

Murder on Argo Pk. on 8/1, arrest made today. pic.twitter.com/eWrVtwdlcC — RPLC Safety Information for Rochester (@RPLCinfosharing) August 4, 2021

According to the Locust Club, officers were called to Argo Park around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday for the report of an unresponsive woman. Upon arrival, officers found Arbay Chivala, 23, dead inside the apartment.

Chivala’s four young children, all under 4 years old, were also inside the apartment.

The Locust Club says the 911 caller was Ali — the father of Chivala’s four children — who does not live at the home. Investigators said Ali said he went to Argo Park to pick up one of his children and found Chivala unresponsive and called 911.

On Monday, The Monroe County Examiner’s Office ruled the death of Chivala, a criminal homicide.

On Tuesday, Ali was taken into custody and charged with second degree murder.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.