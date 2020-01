HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was arrested and charged after driving into a pond near Marketplace Mall early Friday Morning.

Officials with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office say a 22-year-old man was driving on 1 Miracle Mile Drive around 1:09 a.m. when he left the roadway and drove into a pond.

The man was charged with DWI and aggravated unlicensed operation.

Officials say he was the sole occupant of the one vehicle crash, and that there were no injuries reported.